Pakistan rejects India’s remarks about Joint press stakeout by Pakistan, Germany FMs

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has rejected Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson’s unwarranted remarks on the Joint Press Stakeout of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Germany.

The FO, in a statement on Sunday, stated that both the Foreign Ministers agreed that there was a role and responsibility of the international community as well as a need for intensified efforts from the United Nations, with regards to a peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"The views expressed by the Foreign Ministers elucidated the growing urgency and concern in the international community on the Kashmir dispute," it said, adding that the Indian MEA’s gratuitous remarks have exposed the desperation of a country that finds itself increasingly isolated on the issue of its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the reprehensible human rights violations being perpetrated by its ruthless occupation force in the occupied territory.

The FO statement further said that India’s proclivity to hoist the bogey of cross-border terrorism whenever there is a call for increased scrutiny of its unlawful occupation and brutality in Jammu and Kashmir, is well known. "It must, however, realize that no amount of obfuscation will change the reality of its repression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

The Foreign Office said India’s credentials as a purveyor of state-terrorism in the IIOJK and as an instigator of cross-border terrorism in Pakistan need no reiteration. Hollow denials and evasion of responsibility will no longer cover-up India’s mischievous strategy of posing as a ‘victim’ of terrorism while shifting blame elsewhere.

It said Pakistan’s achievements and contribution to the cause of counterterrorism are globally acknowledged. On the contrary, India’s allusion to FATF, displaying its characteristic bias, hostility and partiality towards Pakistan, corroborates Pakistan's long-standing view that India has been politicizing FATF and trying to misuse its membership of FATF to target Pakistan. FATF needs to take note of the irresponsible statement by India.

"Instead of making preposterous remarks about statements made by Foreign Ministers, India would do well to introspect, address the international community’s valid concerns and mend its conduct in the IIOJK."

"Pakistan urges the international community, particularly human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India’s barbaric state-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN resolutions and as per their own wishes," it concluded.