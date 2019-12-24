CCI unanimously decides to install telemetry system at reservoirs for fair distribution of water
Web Desk
09:14 AM | 24 Dec, 2019
CCI unanimously decides to install telemetry system at reservoirs for fair distribution of water
Share

ISLAMABAD - Council of Common Interests (CCI) has unanimously decided to install telemetry system at reservoirs for ensuring a fair distribution of water among the provinces.

The meeting of CCI held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair and attended by all four chief ministers.

Later briefing media men in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information  Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it has also been decided that PC-1 of this system will be prepared after review within four weeks, the Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the meeting further reviewed the net-hydel profit in detail and decided to constitute a high-level committee comprising technical experts to prepare recommendations in this regard within one month.

The SAPM said that energy projects are right of every province and all provinces will take NEPRA into confidence before approval of any energy project.

She said the meeting also approved the policy regarding exploration and production of Oil.

Addressing the meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take steps to control of rising population in the country.

The meeting also asked the provincial governments to adopt a collective strategy for equal curriculum and education system in the country.

The Special Assistant said that the meeting decided the royalty of LNG will be fixed based on sales purchase in future and all provinces will be taken into confidence while fixing the royalty of gas.

She said the federal government will take bold steps in protecting rights of labors in the country and all provincial governments will prepare policy in connection with Worker Welfares Fund.

More From This Category
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani ...
03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ...
10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Christian community celebrates Christmas with ...
09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr