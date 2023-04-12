Search

US Congressman Sherman writes to Blinken about 'human rights abuses’ in Pakistan

Web Desk 11:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Source: Twitter (@BradSherman)

WASHINGTON – US Congressman Brad Sherman has written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express his worries about abuses of "democracy, human rights, and rule of law" in Pakistan, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Sherman requested Blinken in his April 11 letter to "direct US policy towards Pakistan towards a deeper commitment to human rights and to use all US diplomatic channels to push Pakistani authorities to investigate the alleged violations and to hold accountable anybody who may be involved."

"I urge the authorities to make sure that going forward political figures or citizens who simply want to demonstrate are not subjected to anti-democratic consequences," he added.

He referred to a number of alleged instances of human rights abuses in Pakistan, such as the cases involving PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the media's decision to ban his speeches, the detention of protesters, the alleged torturing of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqui, and the recent arrest of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The letter also discussed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's claim that "either he (Imran) would be ousted from the political arena or us (PML-N)," calling the postponement in the Punjab and KP elections "another proof of evading democratic processes."

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry hailed Sherman’s letter in a tweet, saying, “Letter by a senior member of USA Congress Foreign Affairs committee to Secretary Blinken shows the growing concerns of international community on the HR abuses in Pakistan by a fascist government.”

He called upon the European Union and United Kingdom parliamentarians to “raise issue of human rights abuses in their jurisdictions”.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Apr-2023/imran-khan-raises-human-rights-violation-issue-in-meeting-with-british-high-commissioner

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

