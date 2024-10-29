PAF chief, Russian defence official agree to bolster military ties 

RAWALPINDI – A high level delegation led by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin called on Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting remained focused on bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two sides while exploring new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for PAF equipment.

The air chief emphasised on strengthening military ties with Russia, focusing on collaborative training programs, joint military drills and industrial collaboration.

Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

The visiting dignitary reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military to military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.