Search

Lifestyle

Ambanis and Pakistanis: Lollywood singers grace Anant Ambani's birthday bash

Noor Fatima 11:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Ambanis and Pakistanis: Lollywood singers grace Anant Ambani's birthday bash

The love between Pakistani and Indian artists knows no boundaries. From Fawad Khan working in a Karan Johar film to Sushmita Sen praising Sajal Aly, these celebrities share an impeccable camaraderie and amass a huge fan following across borders.

While the Indian entertainment fraternity is known for its glitz and glamor, the Ambanis, one of the richest business tycoons in India, are known for their wholesome events graced by many actors both from Hollywood and Bollywood, and now Lollywood stars are also added to the list.

After the grand NMACC event, Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated their youngest son Anant Ambani's 28th birthday in elegance and style. Anant along with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant, celebrated his birthday bash with their friends at Terra Solis in the Arabian Dunes of Dubai.

Scintillating pictures and videos from AMA 28 i.e Anant Mukesh Ambani 28 surfaced online where Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's performances made headlines.

Khan amused the audience with his qawwali performance and his track from the film Bodyguard titled Teri Meri. Aslam added more to the glitzy affair with his soulful voice as he sang Tere Sang Yaara and Jeena Jeena

The Ambani family shenanigans were held at Mukesh's recently purchased $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant last year. 

Bollywood celebrities dazzle at Anant Ambani’s engagement

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors

12:00 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith celebrates son's birthday

11:36 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Jason Momoa rumoured to play the villain in SRK and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

12:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Humaima Malick talks about love and brother Feroze Khan in latest Instagram Q&A session

06:41 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

'Bandish 2' is back with all spook and scare

12:29 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar's witty banter leaves fans in fits

03:19 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to visit Saudi Arabia from UAE? Here's a detailed guide on visa ...

12:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th April 2023

09:04 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: