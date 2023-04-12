Ambanis and Pakistanis: Lollywood singers grace Anant Ambani's birthday bash

The love between Pakistani and Indian artists knows no boundaries. From Fawad Khan working in a Karan Johar film to Sushmita Sen praising Sajal Aly, these celebrities share an impeccable camaraderie and amass a huge fan following across borders.

While the Indian entertainment fraternity is known for its glitz and glamor, the Ambanis, one of the richest business tycoons in India, are known for their wholesome events graced by many actors both from Hollywood and Bollywood, and now Lollywood stars are also added to the list.

After the grand NMACC event, Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated their youngest son Anant Ambani's 28th birthday in elegance and style. Anant along with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant, celebrated his birthday bash with their friends at Terra Solis in the Arabian Dunes of Dubai.

Scintillating pictures and videos from AMA 28 i.e Anant Mukesh Ambani 28 surfaced online where Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's performances made headlines.

Khan amused the audience with his qawwali performance and his track from the film Bodyguard titled Teri Meri. Aslam added more to the glitzy affair with his soulful voice as he sang Tere Sang Yaara and Jeena Jeena.

The Ambani family shenanigans were held at Mukesh's recently purchased $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant last year.