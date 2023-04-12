Ambanis and Pakistanis: Lollywood singers grace Anant Ambani's birthday bash

The love between Pakistani and Indian artists knows no boundaries. From Fawad Khan working in a Karan Johar film to Sushmita Sen praising Sajal Aly, these celebrities share an impeccable camaraderie and amass a huge fan following across borders.
While the Indian entertainment fraternity is known for its glitz and glamor, the Ambanis, one of the richest business tycoons in India, are known for their wholesome events graced by many actors both from Hollywood and Bollywood, and now Lollywood stars are also added to the list.
After the grand NMACC event, Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated their youngest son Anant Ambani's 28th birthday in elegance and style. Anant along with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant, celebrated his birthday bash with their friends at Terra Solis in the Arabian Dunes of Dubai.
Scintillating pictures and videos from AMA 28 i.e Anant Mukesh Ambani 28 surfaced online where Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's performances made headlines.
Khan amused the audience with his qawwali performance and his track from the film Bodyguard titled Teri Meri. Aslam added more to the glitzy affair with his soulful voice as he sang Tere Sang Yaara and Jeena Jeena.
Atif Aslam wowed the crowd with his energetic performance at the star-studded birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Dubai.#AtifAslam #AnantAmbani #anantambanibirthday #mukeshambani #viral #BreakingNews #hipakistan pic.twitter.com/kfk9wvVY1e— Hi Pakistan (@hipakistanpk) April 11, 2023
The Ambani family shenanigans were held at Mukesh's recently purchased $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant last year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.15
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.95
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,660
