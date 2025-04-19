Anoushay Ashraf glows in red at Wedding Reception in Turkiye; See Pictures

KARACHI – RJ and host Anoushay Ashraf’s reception in Turkiye becomes a fairytale affair. The event, attended by close friends and family members, was marked by beauty, tradition, and heartfelt moments.

The Topi Drama star tied the knot with her close friend Shahab Raza Mirza in a private Nikah ceremony. The couple kept the initial event intimate, in the presence of their loved ones.

Now, taking their celebrations abroad, Anoushay and her husband held their Barat and reception in Turkiye, turning the occasion into a destination wedding. Dressed in a traditional bridal ensemble, Anoushay looked radiant as she embraced her big day surrounded by picturesque views and joyful company.

Pictures from the reception have started circulating on social media, drawing admiration for the couple’s graceful celebration and Anoushay’s timeless bridal look.

The event adds to growing trend of Pakistani celebrities choosing intimate, yet destination-style weddings to celebrate their special moments in unique and scenic settings.