Minahil Malik threatens legal action against Pakistani singer over private video issue

KARACHI – TikTok star Minahil Malik has accused singer Umair Awan of using her personal video clip in his latest song “Laareya” without her permission.

In a video message posted on her TikTok account, she stated that Umair Awan must delete the song within 24 hours, as it features her private video. She warned that if the song is not removed, she will be forced to take legal action against the singer.

She further threatened to file an FIR, stating that the video contains elements from her personal life, which she finds unacceptable.

In response to Minahil’s allegations, Umair Awan said he will not delete his song under any pressure and that Manahil is free to do whatever she wants.

It is worth mentioning that the song was released on YouTube three days ago and has garnered over 99,000 views so far.