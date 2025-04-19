Al-Aqsa faces renewed threats as Zionist campaign gains momentum online

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a disturbing online campaign by Zionist settler groups circulating on Hebrew-language social media platforms, which openly call for the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of the so-called Third Temple in its place.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the ministry described the campaign as a dangerous provocation and part of a systematic effort to target Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. The ministry urged the international community, including relevant United Nations bodies, to take immediate and serious notice of this incitement and respond in accordance with international law.

“This is not merely a threat to one site, but to global peace and religious coexistence. The international community must act before it’s too late,” the statement read.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions in Jerusalem, where Israeli settler groups—under the protection of occupying forces—frequently storm the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform religious rituals, in direct violation of the historical and legal status quo.

Under the current arrangement governing the Al-Aqsa compound, non-Muslims are allowed to visit but not to worship within the mosque’s premises. These provocations are widely seen as efforts to undermine that delicate status quo and inflame religious tensions.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry reiterated its call for global action to prevent further escalation and to safeguard the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem.