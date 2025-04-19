Gold prices see significant rise in Pakistan since start of 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan have significantly risen in 2025, with a steep increase of over Rs77,000 per tola recorded in the first 108 days of the year.

Today, the price of one tola of gold stands at Rs349,700, while the rate for 10 grams is Rs299,811—unchanged from the previous trading session.

In comparison, at the beginning of the year, the price of one tola of gold was Rs272,600. This marks an increase of Rs77,100 per tola, reflecting a persistent upward trend in the local bullion market. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs66,100, climbing from Rs233,711 to Rs299,811 during the same period.

In the international market, the price of gold remains steady at $3,326 per ounce, representing an increase of $712 since January 2025.

Analysts attribute the sharp rise in local gold prices to the ongoing depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, strong global demand, and economic uncertainties that continue to drive investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.