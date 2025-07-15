Gold prices drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A $7 decrease in the international bullion market brought the price of gold down to $3,365 per ounce, ending the recent upward trend in local gold prices on Tuesday.

As a result, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 700 per tola, reaching Rs. 359,000. The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs. 600 to Rs. 307,784.

Similarly, silver prices declined as well, with the per tola rate falling by Rs. 73 to Rs. 4,014, and the 10-gram rate decreasing by Rs. 62 to Rs. 3,441.