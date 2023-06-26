USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.

All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.