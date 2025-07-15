Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 15 July

Pakistani Rupee remains stable in open markets, with moderate fluctuations observed across various foreign currencies. As per latest data, the US Dollar was being bought at Rs287.15 and sold at Rs287.75, showing marginal movement compared to previous sessions.

UK Pound hovered at Rs388.5 (buying) and Rs393.5 (selling), while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs336.5 for buying and Rs339.5 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED), which are among the most commonly traded currencies due to labor remittances, were quoted at Rs76.55 and Rs78.25 on the buying side, and Rs77.25 and Rs79 on the selling side, respectively.

Asian currencies like the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) remained stable at Rs39.19 and Rs1.93 (buying), respectively. The Indian Rupee (INR) was exchanged at Rs3.23 for buying and Rs3.32 for selling.