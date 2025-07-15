Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 15 July

By News Desk
8:32 am | Jul 15, 2025
Pakistani Rupee remains stable in open markets, with moderate fluctuations observed across various foreign currencies. As per latest data, the US Dollar was being bought at Rs287.15 and sold at Rs287.75, showing marginal movement compared to previous sessions.

UK Pound hovered at Rs388.5 (buying) and Rs393.5 (selling), while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs336.5 for buying and Rs339.5 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED), which are among the most commonly traded currencies due to labor remittances, were quoted at Rs76.55 and Rs78.25 on the buying side, and Rs77.25 and Rs79 on the selling side, respectively.

Asian currencies like the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) remained stable at Rs39.19 and Rs1.93 (buying), respectively. The Indian Rupee (INR) was exchanged at Rs3.23 for buying and Rs3.32 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 287.15 287.75
Euro EUR 336.5 339.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 388.5 393.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.55 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.6 769.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 215
China Yuan CNY 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.93 36.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.65 939.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.3 66.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.86 170.86
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal OMR 744.4 754.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.75 226.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc CHF 353.73 356.48
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
   
