Pakistan Stock Exchange smashes past 137,000 mark amid Record-Breaking Rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange advanced its historic rally, with benchmark KSE-100 Index surging past 137,000 level for first time in history. The index gained 1,181.75 points, or 0.87pc, to reach 137,684 in opening minutes of trading.

The bullish momentum followed Monday’s record-breaking session, where the KSE-100 jumped 2,203 points (1.64%) to close at 136,502.54. The sharp gains were driven by strong institutional buying and growing investor confidence.

Key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and refineries, saw broad-based gains. Major stocks like MCB, UBL, PPL, PSO, and HUBCO led the rally.

Market analysts link sustained rally to improving macroeconomic sentiment, better-than-expected earnings, and hopes of continued policy support.

Asian markets also traded higher on Tuesday, with MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) rising 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei saw a modest gain of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the US dollar remained firm as investors awaited key US inflation data and earnings reports later in the week.

Global trade tensions come under pressure as Donald Trump signaled possible tariffs on EU and Mexican goods starting from next month.