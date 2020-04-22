Bestway Group donates over Rs600 million to fight COVID-19

06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Bestway Group donates over Rs600 million to fight COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - Bestway Group, Pakistan’s leading foreign investor, has provided financial and material support to the people of Pakistan of more than PKR 600 million in the four months to April 2020, including a cheque for PKR 200 million presented to the Prime Minister yesterday for the COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

In a statement released by Bestway, the Group CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey, CBE SI Pk said, “Let me reassure the people of Pakistan on behalf of our Chairman Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE HPk that we are conscious of our responsibility as the largest overseas Pakistani investor and InshaAllah will not let our country down in its hour of need. In the four months to April 2020, our Group has spent more than PKR 600 million on COVID-19 relief and CSR activities. More resources will be devoted as and when necessary”.

Bestway Group has made these contributions through its key subsidiaries in Pakistan, Bestway Cement Limited, and United Bank Limited as well as its charitable arm, Bestway Foundation. The Group has been working in partnership with the country’s leading healthcare providers and have donated ventilators and vital medical supplies to hospitals across the country. The Group is also working actively within its local communities across the country and providing thousands of much-needed food packages and financial assistance to deserving families.

This is in addition to the extensive charitable work Bestway Group undertakes in the ordinary course. Under the stewardship of Lord Choudrey, Bestway Group has thus far donated in excess of US$ 21 million to the health and education sectors in Pakistan. On an annual basis, it also provides free medical treatment to over 35,000 individuals at its purpose-built Basic Health Units. Over 5,000 school children receive free education at Bestway Foundation’s own and funded educational institutions. In addition to this, the Group’s subsidiaries, Bestway Cement Limited and United Bank Limited are regularly recognized amongst the top 10 charitable institutions in the country.

