PAKvAUS: Pakistan eye whitewash in Third T20 Against Australia Today

ISLAMABAD – Men in Green already sealed T20I series against Australia, leaving final match on February 1 at 4:00pm more about pride than points.

After back to back victories, Green Shirts are excited to close series on high note, while Kangaroos searches for answers after consecutive defeats.

T20 series so far highlighted Pakistan’s control and clarity on the field. Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha have been standout performers, driving the team’s aggressive yet calculated approach.

Ayub emerged as Pakistan’s key tempo-setter. In first T20I, his 40 runs coupled with two wickets shaped the match, and in the second, a quickfire 23 from 11 balls put Australia on back foot. His fearless approach against spin and willingness to attack the new ball have given Pakistan crucial momentum.

Salman Agha led calmly from the front. His 76 in second T20I combined patience with precision, while his tactical bowling rotations and sharp field placements have kept Australia’s middle order under constant pressure.

Babar Azam struggled to find form, with scores of 24 and 2 so far. Yet signs of improvement in the second T20I suggest he could still play a pivotal role in the final match.

Australia struggled to build partnerships and maintain momentum. Top-order failures and disciplined Pakistani bowling attack have made life difficult for the visitors, with avoiding a series sweep now a key objective.

Team Green is expected to maintain high intensity in the final T20I, with spin likely to be decisive and Ayub’s early overs again potentially setting the tone. A win would underscore Pakistan’s dominance and close the series emphatically.