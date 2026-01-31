PAKvAUS: Pakistan on charge as Salman Agha’s Blitz puts Aussies under pressure

LAHORE – Pakistan threw down bold challenge to Australia by choosing to bat first after winning the toss in second T20I of the three-match series at a packed Gaddafi Stadium.

With series on the line, the hosts named power-packed XI led by skipper Salman Agha and featuring star names Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and the fiery pace of Naseem Shah, signaling clear intent to seal the contest early.

Australia, stung by their defeat in the opening match, responded with a strong line-up spearheaded by captain Mitchell Marsh and explosive opener Travis Head as they fight to stay alive in the series.

The rivalry between the two sides remains razor-thin. In 29 T20I encounters, Australia have edged ahead with 14 wins, while Pakistan trail closely with 13 victories, a reminder of how little separates these cricketing giants.

Pakistan will be eager to close out the series and continue their build-up towards the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, while Australia face mounting pressure to bounce back and avoid another morale-sapping loss after their recent struggles against India at home.

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.

More Updates to follow…