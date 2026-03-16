Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan nominated for ICC Player of Month award

DUBAI – Pakistan opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February 2026.

Other vying for the award include England all-rounder Will Jacks and United States of America fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk.

The highest run-getter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a stellar run with the bat for Pakistan during February.

The right-handed opener, surpassed the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament, overtaking Virat Kohli’s previous best of 319 from the 2014 edition. Farhan ended up with 383 runs under his belt, at a strike rate of 160.25, averaging 76.60, ICC said in a blog.

The Pakistan opener also scored two centuries en route to the mark. It marked the first instance of a batter scoring two tons at a single editon of the Men’s T20 World Cup, his two centuries coming against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

Farhan’s milestone run with the bat helped Pakistan qualify for the Super 8s, where they narrowly missed out on a semi-finals spot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka batter Harshitha Samarawickrama, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy have been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award.