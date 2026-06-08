Is Shaheen Afridi’s Test career over? big doubts after selection setback

LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi appears to be facing a setback in his Test career, with growing chances of being overlooked for the upcoming tours of West Indies and England.

According to details, the national selection committee has announced a 22-member red-ball training camp squad, which does not include Shaheen Afridi.

Sources said the pacer has been informed that since he does not regularly feature in first-class cricket, he may not be considered for selection for the West Indies and England tours.

Interestingly, Shaheen had featured in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, where the same rationale was not applied at the time.

He has taken 60 wickets in his last 16 Test matches. During Pakistan’s 2021 Test series in the West Indies, he produced a standout performance, claiming 18 wickets across two matches, including 8 wickets in the first Test and 10 in the second.

Sources added that selectors are also looking to give opportunities to Mohammad Ali and Owais Shah based on strong performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Other bowlers, including Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad, are also in contention for selection.

Shaheen has reportedly been told that he will not be part of the squad for the upcoming West Indies and England tours. He has so far taken 126 wickets in 34 Test matches.