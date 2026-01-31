Latest

Diesel Prices up by Rs11.30 per Liter; Petrol stays steady for first half of February

By Staff Reporter
11:59 pm | Jan 31, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Bad news for commuters and transporters, as Pakistani government revised petroleum product prices, announcing a sharp increase in diesel rates for February 2026.

Petroleum Division issued a notification confirming that diesel prices have been raised by Rs. 11.30 per liter. After revision, the new price of diesel has now been fixed at Rs. 268.38 per liter, sending shockwaves across industries reliant on fuel. Meanwhile, petrol prices remain unchanged at Rs. 253.17 per liter, offering a small relief to regular motorists.

The notification states that these new prices will come into effect from February 1, impacting both consumers and commercial sectors nationwide.

Products Old Prices  New Prices  Change
High Speed Diesel (HSD) 257.08 268.38 11.30
Petrol 253.17 253.17 0.00

This price revision marks yet another chapter in the ongoing fluctuations in Pakistan’s fuel market, prompting concerns over transportation costs and inflation.

Staff Reporter

