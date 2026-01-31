LPG Prices increase in Pakistan for Feb as Cylinder Cost Hits Rs2,667

KARACHI – The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased, raising the cost of domestic cylinders across Pakistan

For first half of February 2026, LPG has been made costlier by Rs6.37 per kg, and a formal notification regarding the increase has been issued.

After revised price, the new price of LPG has been fixed at Rs 184.79 per kilogram. As a result of this revision, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 75.21. After the increase, the new price of the 11.8-kilogram household LPG cylinder has been set at Rs 2,667.40.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued the official notification for the revised LPG prices for the month of February.

On the other hand, Pakistan government may jack up taxes on petrol to offset an expected rise of nearly Rs10 per litre in diesel prices to curb inflation.

As crude oil prices have inched up amid regional tensions, the prices of diesel, kerosene are expected to increase, while petrol may see a slight reduction of about 40 paisa per litre.

Estimates suggest ex-depot prices of HSD could rise by around Rs9.50 per litre, while kerosene and LDO may increase by up to Rs7 per litre. To limit the inflationary impact of diesel, which is widely used in transport and agriculture, the government is considering shifting part of the burden to petrol through a higher petroleum levy.