Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan to jump by Rs9 per litre from February 1?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices are expected to change from February 1, 2026 with diesel expected to climb that could ripple through transport costs, food prices and everyday life, once again testing household budgets in Pakistan.

A sharp rise in petroleum prices is expected to hit consumers from February 1, 2026, with Diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil projected to see steep increases, triggering fresh concerns over inflation and rising living costs. Petrol may offer only marginal relief, with prices expected to dip slightly, according to preliminary pricing estimates.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Current Price Expected Change Expected Price Petrol 141.00 ↓ 0.36 140.64 Diesel 154.64 ↑ 9.47 164.11 Kerosene Oil 141.60 ↑ 3.69 145.29 Light Diesel Oil 124.64 ↑ 6.95 131.59

The anticipated price adjustments for the coming fortnight are being driven by ongoing volatility in international oil markets and exchange rate pressures. Officials confirmed that international price data from the last two days has not yet been included in the calculations, but stressed that the omission is unlikely to materially alter the final prices.

For first half of February 2026, Petrol is projected to record minor cut of just 36 paisa per litre, easing from Rs 141.00 to Rs 140.64.

At the ex-refinery level, high-speed diesel is projected to jump by a hefty Rs 9.47 per litre, climbing from Rs 154.64 to Rs 164.11. Kerosene oil is expected to rise by Rs 3.69 per litre, increasing from Rs 141.60 to Rs 145.29, while light diesel oil may surge by Rs 6.95 per litre, moving up from Rs 124.64 to Rs 131.59.