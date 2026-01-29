Petroleum prices likely to move up in Pakistan from Feb 2026

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum prices are expected to record a significant increases from February 1, 2026, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has completed its working for upcoming review.

The summary for the new prices will be submitted to the Petroleum Division on January 31 and it will issue the notification about revised petroleum prices after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Report said it is proposed that the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) could increase by Rs 9.47 per liter, while the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) may see a hike of Rs6.95 per liter.

Additionally, the cost of kerosene oil is likely to increase by Rs3.69 per liter. However, a slight reduction of 36 paisa per liter is anticipated in the price of petrol.

The government also disclosed that three types of taxes are currently being levied on petroleum products.

Earlier, Ministry of Petroleum revealed detailed figures on taxes collected from consumers on petroleum products. The documents show that consumers are being hit with three different taxes simultaneously, and all this is being collected without any pause.

Diesel (HSD) Tax Breakdown

Rs. 78 per liter tax

Rs. 75.41 petroleum levy

Rs. 2.50 climate support levy

Plus 10% customs duty

Diesel consumers are paying 3 taxes + customs duty together!

Petrol Tax Breakdown:

Rs. 82 per liter tax

Rs. 79.62 petroleum levy

Rs. 2.50 climate support levy

Plus 10% customs duty

Petrol consumers also face 3 taxes + customs duty!

Furnace oil: Rs. 77 petroleum levy

Kerosene oil: Rs. 18.95 petroleum levy

Light diesel oil: Rs. 15.37 petroleum levy

Furnace oil also attracts 18% GST!

These taxes are being collected under the Petroleum Levy and Climate Support Ordinance, 1961. And the Climate Support Levy has been collected since July 1, 2025.