Under-19 World Cup 2025: Pakistan lock horns with India to stay alive in game

ISLAMABAD – Cricket world is on edge of its seat as Pakistan and India clash in high-stakes Under-19 World Cup Super Six match today at Bulawayo. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, in what is said to be a battle for survival and glory.

Boys in Green will aim to reach semi-finals, while India is just one victory away from booking their place in the coveted final four. With England, Afghanistan, and Australia already confirming their semi-final spots, only one spot remains from Group 2.

India currently leads with 6 points, Pakistan trails with 4 points, and the Green Shirts’ net run rate is dangerously lower than India’s.

If batting first, Pakistan must win by at least 105 runs.

If chasing, they must reach the target at lightning speed.

For instance, chasing a target of 251 runs would require Pakistan to finish the game in 29.4 overs or less to surpass India’s net run rate and sneak into the semi-finals. Anything less, and the dream ends here. India is in cruise control: a win by any margin sends them through.

Pakistan’s Under-19 squad trained intensively yesterday at Queens Sports Club, Harare, honing their skills on very pitch where today’s clash will unfold. Green Shirts crushed India by 191 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup final, giving them a psychological edge heading into today’s battle.

Historically, the rivalry is razor-tight: 10 matches, 5 wins each. Yet in the last five encounters, Pakistan has dominated India four times, adding fuel to the fire of expectation and excitement.

Skipper Farhan Yusuf declared, “Our preparation has been outstanding. Nets sessions were top-class, and players have learned from previous mistakes. Morale is sky-high, and we are determined to deliver a stellar performance.”

Today, history could be made or dreams shattered – Pakistan must pull off a near-impossible victory, while India looks to continue its march toward the semi-finals. The cricket world will be watching, breathless, as these giants of the future collide.