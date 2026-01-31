Pakistan Cricket Team’s T20 World Cup kit launch called off amid Boycott Rumors

LAHORE – The much-anticipated unveiling of Pakistan cricket team’s ICC T20 World Cup kit has been canceled. The launch was scheduled for today, immediately after the toss of second T20 match, but sources confirm that “unavoidable reasons” forced the last-minute cancellation.

Adding to the drama, insiders suggest that the delay could be linked to the unresolved question of Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup—or even the possibility of a boycott, casting a shadow over the team’s World Cup plans.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified that a final decision regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the tournament is expected either by Friday or Monday. The matter has already reached the highest level of consultation: on January 26, Naqvi met with Prime Minister and PCB Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the crucial issue.

T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7, with Pakistan slated to play all of its matches in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. Cricket fans are now left on edge, eagerly awaiting the PCB’s official announcement.

Will Pakistan play, or will the cricketing world face a shocking boycott? The countdown to February 7 just became far more dramatic.