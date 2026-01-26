Decision on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup participation expected in coming days: PCB chief

ISLAMABAD – PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that a decision on Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup will be made in the coming days.

According to details, after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB chairman said in a message posted on social media that a final decision on participation in the World Cup would be taken on Friday or next Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he briefed the prime minister on matters related to the ICC.

He added that the prime minister has directed that the issue be resolved while keeping all options under consideration.

However, sources say that Pakistan has already decided to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PCB chairman, various proposals were discussed, including a protest boycott of the T20 World Cup over Bangladesh being excluded from the mega event, refusing to play a match against India, and Pakistan’s team wearing black armbands during World Cup matches.

Another proposal under consideration was to dedicate World Cup match victories to Bangladeshi cricket fans.

It may be recalled that after a Bangladeshi player was excluded from the IPL on the pretext of security reasons, the Bangladesh Cricket Board barred its team from traveling to India due to security concerns.

Bangladesh maintained that if the security agencies of a country could not ensure the safety of one of their players, how could they guarantee security for the entire team.

However, the ICC, adopting what was termed a double standard, refused to accept Bangladesh’s stance and included Scotland in place of Bangladesh.

The PCB chairman had supported the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s decision not to play in India, stating that Bangladesh’s position was based on principles and that the Pakistan Cricket Board rejects the ICC’s double standards.