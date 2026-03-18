New Films releasing in Pakistani Cinemas on Eid ul-Fitr 2026

This Eid ul-Fitr, Pakistani audiences are in for a treat as a wave of new films hits cinemas, alongside major world TV premieres of blockbuster hits. After years of struggles, Pakistani film industry is finally roaring back.

“Aag Lagay Basti Mein”

Get ready for laughter, action, and excitement as Fahad Mustafa and Meera Khan light up the big screen in this comedy-action extravaganza. The legendary Javed Sheikh adds his iconic presence, while famous comedian Tabish Hashmi makes his acting debut.

Aag Lagay Basti Mein film already created a buzz with heavy promotion and is expected to dominate the box office this Eid!

Bullah

The ever-charismatic Shan Shahid makes a grand return to the silver screen in this gripping drama. He portrays a fearless hero fighting for justice, promising intense performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Delhi Gate

Another cinematic spectacle, Delhi Gate stars powerhouse ensemble including Javed Sheikh, Shamoon Abbasi, Yasir Khan, and Roma Michael. Action, drama, and star-studded charisma make this a must-watch for Eid audiences.

TV Screens Turn into Star Havens

“Love Guru”

Fans of Meera Khan and Humayun Saeed can relive their favorite romantic comedy, premiering on TV this Eid. A perfect family entertainer, “Love Guru” promises laughter, romance, and heartwarming moments.

“Neelofer”

Fawad Khan makes a memorable TV return with this film, alongside Meera Khan. Though it didn’t set the box office on fire, audiences can now enjoy this cinematic gem from the comfort of their homes—a treat for loyal fans.

“The Legend of Maula Jatt”

The crown jewel of Pakistani cinema, and the nation’s highest-grossing film ever, finally premieres on world television this Eid. Starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Meera Khan, and Humaima Malick, this action-packed masterpiece showcases jaw-dropping performances and cinematic brilliance.