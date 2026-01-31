BISP 8171 Feb 2026 Payment Rs13,500, Wallet Account Registration, and Apply Online

BISP 8171 – Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) rolled out update for beneficiaries, ensuring that financial aid reaches the hands of those who need it most.

BISP Wallet Account 2026

BISP Wallet Account 2026 is set to transform how financial aid reaches deserving families. Say goodbye to long queues and delayed cash—this new wallet ensures fast, safe, and fully transparent payments straight into beneficiaries’ hands!

8171 Wallet

BISP 8171 Wallet is digital payment platform replacing traditional cash disbursements. Under this system, verified families receive their quarterly BISP installments directly into a secure wallet linked to their ID Card.

Officials say this move will drastically reduce fraud, delays, and complaints about deductions, marking a giant leap in welfare delivery.

BISP Eligibility

Not everyone qualifies—but for eligible families, this is a game-changer. To register, applicants must:

Be registered under BISP or Benazir Kafaalat.

Hold a valid CNIC verified by NADRA.

Meet the official poverty criteria.

Have an active mobile number linked to the CNIC.

8171 Wallet offers a host of benefits, particularly for women including Direct Payments: Funds go straight to beneficiaries—no middlemen. Forget long lines at payment centersm as all transactions are recorded digitally. Cash is available anytime at authorized agents.

BISP Register Online

Beneficiaries can open their wallet in just a few steps:

Send your CNIC via SMS to 8171. Wait for the eligibility confirmation. Visit the nearest BISP center or payment agent. Complete biometric verification with your thumb impression. Link your CNIC to your wallet. Receive a confirmation SMS for wallet activation. Start receiving your BISP payments instantly.

Documents Needed

Before heading to a registration center, make sure to have:

Original CNIC (valid and unexpired)

Registered mobile number

Thumb impression for biometric verification

Proof of BISP beneficiary status

Checking Your Payments

Stay informed about your wallet balance and payment status by:

Visiting 8171.bisp.gov.pk and entering your CNIC

Sending an SMS to 8171 for instant updates

BISP Payments Can Be Collected

Once approved, beneficiaries can receive their Rs. 14,500 payment through multiple channels: