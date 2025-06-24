BISP 8171 Portal June 2025 Payment Check Online

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government started disbursement of quarterly payments under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for June 2025. The eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Kafalat Program will receive Rs13,500 as part of the social assistance initiative.

To streamline the process and reduce overcrowding at payment centers, the government introduced a phased rollout and upgraded the 8171 online portal, allowing beneficiaries to check their payment and eligibility status without coming to centres.

BISP 13500 payment phase targeted selected districts, with a full-scale national rollout now underway. The distribution process will continue until June 30, 2025, after which any unclaimed payments may be canceled. Beneficiaries are urged to complete verification and collect their installment before the deadline.

BISP Payment June 2025

Female head of household

valid CNIC

Have Poverty Measurement Tool (PMT) score of 32 or below

Not be employed by a government department

Not own significant assets such as land, vehicle, or business

Successfully complete biometric verification

BISP Status Check Online

BISP beneficiaries can verify their status using one of three methods:

8171 Web Portal – Enter CNIC number and captcha code at the official BISP portal to view status. SMS Service – Send your 13-digit CNIC number to 8171. Tehsil Office Visit – Visit the nearest BISP office for assistance or data updates.

Collection Methods and Required Documents

Eligible individuals can collect their Rs. 13,500 payment through BISP campsites, HBL and Bank Alfalah biometric agents, and designated mobile vans and retail outlets

You need Original CNIC, Registered mobile number, and in -person presence for biometric verification.

For more information, visit the official BISP website or contact your nearest tehsil office.