BISP March 2025 Payment Updates 8171: Check Your Status Now

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries as disbursment of March Rs13,500 payment is underway. The distribution will continue till March 31, 2025, just ahead of the Eid celebrations, providing much-needed financial relief to low-income households.

Pakistanis registered with program can check eligibility criteria, payment status using three simple methods. First via message, BISP online portal, or by visiting local BISP offices.

This year’s distribution is expected to be especially impactful, as the payment arrives just before Eid, a time when many families rely on financial assistance to celebrate the holiday. BISP camps set up across the country are assisting in the smooth distribution process, ensuring that payments are made securely and efficiently.

BISP March 2025 Payment 

BISP portal Details
Payment  Rs. 13,500
Eligibility Criteria Poverty score PMT Score between 32-33
BISP Payment End Date March 31, 2025
Distribution  BISP camps, online portal
Verification Process Simplified via SMS and online portal

BISP Check Status

Eligible beneficiaries can check their payment status by sending SMS with their CNIC number to 8171 or by visiting 8171 portal. Additionally, payment can be collected through direct bank transfers from participating banks such as NBP, or through mobile banking platforms like Easypaisa and JazzCash.

For further details on payment status and eligibility, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the official BISP website or contact the BISP helpline.

BISP Kafalat Rs13,500 March 2025 installment date; list of banks, ATMs for withdrawal

