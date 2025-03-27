Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

In a first, Punjab launches campaign to regulate ownership of lions, leopards

LAHORE – For the first time in the history of Punjab, a declaration campaign has been launched to regulate the ownership of lions, cheetahs, jaguars, and leopards.

In the first phase, individuals who own big cats across the province have been ordered to declare them within 30 days. The Punjab Wildlife Department has also issued a public notice in this regard.

Owners of big cats will be required to provide specific details to the Wildlife Department, including the animal’s age, location of residence, breed, and number of animals.

To facilitate this process, a “Pass App” has also been introduced.

Once the declaration process is complete, the official regulation and private ownership of big cats (lions, cheetahs, leopards, jaguars) will begin. This process aims to ensure public safety and improve the welfare of these animals.

The regulation will help eliminate issues like illegal trade and public displays, and in accordance with international laws, the Punjab government has amended the 1974 Wildlife Act to regulate big cats according to global standards.

Big cats have been included in Schedule II, making it mandatory for individuals to obtain a license from the Punjab Wildlife Department to keep them. Legal action will be taken against those without a license.

This offense will be non-bailable, with a punishment of up to 7 years in prison and a heavy fine. Illegally kept big cats will be confiscated, and licenses will only be issued to those who meet the necessary requirements.

