‘Avoid jeans, makeup and high heels’ – New dressing guidelines issued for govt school teachers

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has issued new dressing guidelines for teachers in government schools, advising both male and female staff to avoid certain things while attending the institutions.

The department has asked make teachers to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans while female teachers have been advised to avoid excessive makeup, jewelry, and high heels when coming to school.

The code of conduct prepared by the Sindh Education Department states that teachers should wear attire that reflects professional values and cultural respect.

The department has also imposed a ban on the use of gutka, naswar, cigarettes, or any other drugs by teachers in school. Teachers are also prohibited from assigning personal tasks to students.

These measures aim to improve the school environment to maintain a stable and educational atmosphere within institutions.

On the other hand, the Sindh Education Department clarified the news regarding the code of conduct that circulated in the media, stating that there is no ban on any specific dress.

The code should be taken as a set of guiding principles rather than an order.

The department developed the code of conduct in consultation with teachers’ organizations, lawyers, and civil society. Consultative sessions were held with all stakeholders in the preparation of the code.

