Airfares, train tickets soar ahead of Basant festival in Lahore

LAHORE – Travel from Karachi to Lahore has become increasingly expensive and difficult for citizens heading to celebrate Basant, with airfares and railway tickets witnessing a sharp surge.

With the arrival of Basant, air ticket prices for flights from Karachi to Lahore have soared, causing serious inconvenience to passengers. Sources say Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private carriers have raised fares arbitrarily, pushing the price of a one-way ticket beyond Rs68,000.

Due to heavy passenger demand on Basant-bound flights, ticket prices are reportedly increasing with every passing hour. The situation has been further aggravated by the public holiday on February 5, forcing travelers planning early trips to Lahore to purchase highly priced tickets.

Passengers complained that airlines are taking advantage of limited seat availability by imposing excessive fare hikes.

The situation is no different in railway travel. Trains operating between Karachi and Lahore are facing an overwhelming rush, making tickets scarce and adding to commuters’ difficulties. Sources said many travelers, unable to secure train reservations, are being compelled to opt for costly air travel.

Citizens have urged the Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant institutions to take immediate notice of the issue and initiate action against airlines selling tickets at exorbitant prices to provide relief to the public.