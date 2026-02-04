Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 4 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan rebounded sharply after it recorded massive dip due to a steep sell-off in the international market. On Wednesday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs514,362.

The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs440,982. The increase comes a day after another major shock on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 514,362 24,000 Gold 10 grams 440,982 20,576 Silver Per tola 9,146 741

21 Karat Gold Prices Today

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 481,250 459,375 393,750 Per 1 Gram 41,260 39,384 33,758 Per 10 Grams 412,600 393,846 337,582 Per Ounce 1,169,437 1,116,281 956,812

On the global front, gold prices recorded massive increase of $240, sliding to $4,916 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed the upward trend as the metal soared by Rs741 to close at Rs9,146 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.