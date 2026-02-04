Long weekend in Punjab begins tomorrow as Basant holidays notification issued

LAHORE – The Punjab government has officially declared 6th and 7th February 2026 as public holidays across the province amid Basant celebrations in Lahore.

A notification from the Services and General Administration Department confirmed the holidays for Friday and Saturday, giving the people of Punjab a long weekend.

The government also announced that the holiday schedule will include Kashmir Day on 5th February and Sunday, 8th February, which is a regular weekly holiday. This will allow residents to enjoy four consecutive days off from work and school.

Educational institutions and government offices across Punjab will remain closed on the 6th and 7th of February.

The notification also reiterated that the observance of Kashmir Day on 5th February will be followed by the two days of public holidays.

This announcement is expected to provide a significant break for the citizens of Punjab, allowing them to participate in Basant festival.