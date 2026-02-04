Punjab CM invites Lahoris to celebrate Basant at Liberty Chowk on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that Liberty Chowk in Lahore will host a special Basant celebration on February 7. In a message on the social platform X, CM personally invited citizens from all walks of life to join the festivities and experience the joy and vibrancy of this iconic cultural festival.

She stressed that event will remain in spotlight on Punjab’s rich heritage, featuring with bunch of activities designed to showcase province’s culture in all its glory. She assured masses that special security and traffic arrangements are being put in place to guarantee safety and convenience for everyone attending.

For Lahories and people of Punjab on the 7th of Feb, at the Liberty Chowk. Come and celebrate Basant with us 🩷💜💚 pic.twitter.com/mx510dpT0Q — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 3, 2026

In light of the cultural essence of Basant, CM Maryam shared famous Basant anthem “Guddi Lahore Di Uddi” on her social media, which has already captured the hearts of netizens and is being widely celebrated online. She described the festival as a symbol of joy, colors, and cultural harmony, emphasizing that the Punjab government is committed to making the event a safe, organized, and unforgettable experience for citizens.

Maryam Nawaz’s announcement has ignited excitement across Lahore, promising a grand spectacle of kites, music, and celebrations, reaffirming Basant as one of Punjab’s most cherished and vibrant traditions.