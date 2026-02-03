Basant 2026: Case filed for riding bike without safety rod in Lahore

LAHORE – Basant festivities are around the corner after nearly two decades, and the city witnessed its first major crackdown under strict safety regulations, with man arrested and booked for violating Section 144 by riding a two wheeler without mandatory safety rod.

According to police records, the arrested individual has been identified as Hamza Jameel, a resident of Firdous Market. The arrest was made during routine patrolling in the Naseerabad area, where police officials spotted him riding bike without protective safety antenna, an act declared illegal under the recently enforced restrictions.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Hamza Jameel was stopped immediately upon being seen violating the safety directive. Police termed the act a clear breach of Section 144, after which he was taken into custody and a formal case was registered against him.

The accused was arrested on the spot for failing to install a safety rod on his motorcycle. Officials warned that strict action is underway against all motorcyclists who ignore the safety requirements.

“Operations against those riding motorcycles without safety antennas or rods are ongoing,” the officer said, signaling zero tolerance as Basant approaches.

At present, massive preparations for Basant are in full swing across Lahore, with the provincial government unveiling a comprehensive plan to ensure public safety during the event. As part of this plan, Section 144 has been imposed across the city, making the installation of safety rods on motorcycles mandatory. Authorities say that a large number of citizens have already complied by fitting their bikes with protective rods.

The government also introduced strict regulations on sale of kites and kite strings, requiring vendors to get official licenses. Authorities have also enforced complete ban on showing pictures of religious or political figures on kites, citing law and order concerns.

Basant’s return to Lahore was a historic moment, as the festival is being held after almost 20 years of prohibition. The ban was originally imposed after multiple fatal incidents, where razor-sharp kite strings caused severe injuries and deaths by slashing people’s throats.

Authorities insist that Basant revival is aimed purely at public entertainment, but they have emphasized that no compromise will be made on safety.