When is Eidul-Fitr in Pakistan?

When Is Eidul Fitr In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Holy month of Ramadan is about to end and Eidul Fitr is almost here. Pakistanis are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr this year on March 31, 2025, Monday, as per moon sighting forecast.

As per predictions, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, making March 31 the most likely date for Eid celebrations across the country.

Suparco officials predicted new moon for Shawwal 1446 Hijri will form on March 29 Saturday but the crescent will not be visible that evening due to its young age and position. However, by March 30, the moon will be about 27 hours old and will become visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Clear skies would enhance chances of seeing crescent moon across most parts of Pakistan. Besides Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other gulf nations will also observe crescent on March 30 Sunday.

As scientific forecast suggests moon sighting on March 30, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make final decision after their meeting on March 30. The committee will consider both scientific data and reports from eyewitnesses to announce the official date for Eidul Fitr.

Ruet Eid Moon Sighting Meeting

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee scheduled Eid Moon Sighting on March 30, 2025, as the meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad and will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The committee will evaluate moon sighting reports from across Pakistan and make the final decision on when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. Meanwhile, zonal moon sighting committees will gather in their respective regions to assist in the observation of the crescent moon.

The announcement of Eid date is highly anticipated, as the sighting of the Shawwal crescent marks the end of holy month. The committee will combine both scientific data and traditional moon sighting practices to confirm the beginning of Shawwal.

This decision will be of great significance, as it will determine whether Eid-ul-Fitr falls on March 31, 2025, or another date, depending on the moon’s visibility. The entire nation is eagerly awaiting the committee’s official announcement.

