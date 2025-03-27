Schools to remain closed until April 8 for Spring Holidays; full details here

PESHAWAR – Elementary & Secondary Education Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced spring holidays for all government and private schools until April 8, 2025.

The holidays will now last till April 8 across the region, allowing students more time off following the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The provincial authorities clarified that school staff, including principals, head teachers, and clerical staff, are required to report for duty from April 3 to April 8. Their responsibilities during this period will include distributing free textbooks and assisting with the enrollment process for new students, as part of the ongoing admission campaign.

KP government directed all relevant authorities to ensure strict adherence to new schedule. Education officials, deputy commissioners, and Chief Minister’s office informed of the change, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a smooth transition into the new academic session.

This move follows similar decisions made by other provinces, including Punjab, where the School Education Department also extended the Eid holidays. The extension of holidays aims to provide students and teachers with ample time for rest while ensuring the continuation of essential administrative tasks and preparations for the upcoming school year.