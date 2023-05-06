Search

Pakistan

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 6, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 06, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.71 935.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.76
Swiss Franc CHF 320.5 322.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Pakistan

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 6, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,200 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Karachi PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Islamabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Peshawar PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Quetta PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sialkot PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Attock PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujranwala PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Jehlum PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Multan PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Bahawalpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Gujrat PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nawabshah PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Chakwal PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Hyderabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Nowshehra PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Sargodha PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Faisalabad PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760
Mirpur PKR 225,200 PKR 2,760

