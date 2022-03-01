Supreme Court trashes Faisal Vawda’s appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top court on Tuesday refused to suspend the verdict regarding the life-long disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda.

Reports in local media said a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition of the ruling party leader.

During the hearing, the top court observed that the petitioner’s objection to the ECP’s jurisdiction to disqualify a lawmaker for a lifetime is substantial, saying that the right to disqualify a public representative for life is a matter that should be pondered.

Jsutice Bandial remarked that besides the ECP jurisdiction, the key factor, in this case, was false affidavit. The consequences of the false affidavit would be harsh, the Justice Bandial remarked.

The top judge added that it is paramount to understand to which extent the ECP could use judicial powers. The Supreme Court said it was the first case of its kind.

During the hearing, the chief justice also inquired how many people were disqualified by the ECP on account of Article 62 I-F on which the lawyer responded that only his client was disqualified.

The Supreme Court also refused to stop the election process on the vacant Senate seat that was scheduled to be held on March 9 however, the court ordered the ECP not to notify the success of any candidate elected on the Senate seat that fell vacant after Vawda’s disqualification.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Senator as a lawmaker over concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections.