Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in Australian mosque goes viral
A clip of Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan delivering a sermon at a mosque in Australia has gone viral and social media users are praising the 30-year-old for the righteous deed.
Rizwan visited a local mosque in the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state as Pakistan's national Twenty20 squad arrived in Melbourne to take part in the T20 World Cup.
The wicketkeeper batter, in his viral clip, can be seen urging people to follow the straight path and believe in Allah SWT.
Meanwhile, Rizwan’s clip on Islam and its principles has garnered huge praise on social media. People gathered at the mosque can also be seen filming star batter's sermon.
پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے سُپر سٹار محمد رضوان میلبورن کی مسجد میں تبلیغ کرتے ھوئے .ماشااللّہ @iMRizwanPak #T20WorldCup #australia pic.twitter.com/3Y1AhI4vc3— Abdul Rehman Raza (@abdulrehmanraza) October 20, 2022
Rizwan, who hailed from the country’s northwestern region, is known for his religious inclination, and he stressed having steadfast faith in the Almighty in his sermon.
He also made headlines after presenting the Holy Quran to Pakistan’s team mentor Matthew Hayden during T20 World Cup in the UAE.
