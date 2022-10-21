Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in Australian mosque goes viral
Web Desk
12:19 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in Australian mosque goes viral
Source: social media
Share

A clip of Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan delivering a sermon at a mosque in Australia has gone viral and social media users are praising the 30-year-old for the righteous deed.

Rizwan visited a local mosque in the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state as Pakistan's national Twenty20 squad arrived in Melbourne to take part in the T20 World Cup.

The wicketkeeper batter, in his viral clip, can be seen urging people to follow the straight path and believe in Allah SWT.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s clip on Islam and its principles has garnered huge praise on social media. People gathered at the mosque can also be seen filming star batter's sermon.

Rizwan, who hailed from the country’s northwestern region, is known for his religious inclination, and he stressed having steadfast faith in the Almighty in his sermon.

He also made headlines after presenting the Holy Quran to Pakistan’s team mentor Matthew Hayden during T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Mohmmad Rizwan shares why he gifted a copy of ... 09:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has finally disclosed the reason for presenting an ...

More From This Category
Here’s how Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s ...
03:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
‘Put him behind bars to recover looted ...
02:54 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa confirms retirement next month 
02:44 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for PML-N's ...
11:44 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
Singer’s revealing dress, vulgar dance in ...
11:24 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital ...
10:49 AM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani-American writer Mumtaz Hussain's drama ‘Virus Bomb’ to be screened in New ...
10:55 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr