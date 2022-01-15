Mohmmad Rizwan shares why he gifted a copy of Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has finally disclosed the reason for presenting an English version of the Quran as a gift to legendary Australian batter and former batting consultant of Pakistan team, Matthew Hayden, during the T20 World Cup.
In November, Hayden shared his experience of spending time with the Pakistani players in the dressing room. He was particularly moved by the sense of togetherness and spirituality in the team.
The former coach had revealed that he sat down with Mohammad Rizwan and talked about Islam and the Holy Book, Quran.
“I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian. One follows Christ and the other Mohammad (PBUH), and in a sense never shall meet, but he [Rizwan] presented me with an English version of the Quran. We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizzy [Rizwan] is one of my favorite individuals, a champion human being,” Hayden said.
In a recent interview, the opening batsman said that Hayden used to hold discussions with the players about Islamabad.
“One day during the world cup, I asked a person to bring an English version of the Quran and I took the Quran to Matthew Hayden’s room and presented him as a gift,” Rizwan said while calling it a “different moment”.
“It’s our job to choose what we like for ourselves and for others,” he said.
“When I talk to Matthew, he says he’s having a lot of fun and he often reads translations of the Qur’an,” he said. Rizwan said that Hayden had also appreciated the gift.
“In telephonic conversation, the former batting consultant told me that he enjoyed reading the translation of the Holy Quran” he said.
“Keep Methew Hayden remember in your prayers,” Rizwan appealed to the nation.
Mohammad Rizwan’s tableegh video takes internet ... 10:13 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
A video of Pakistan's brilliant wicketkeeper-cum-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, has taken the internet by storm. In the ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Mohmmad Rizwan shares why he gifted a copy of Holy Quran to Matthew ...09:46 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
-
- China hails PM Imran’s decision to attend Olympics 2022’s opening ...08:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- China rebukes US over unilateral sanctions as 25-year agreement with ...07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
- Hareem Shah spills the beans about her friendship with Sheikh Rashid07:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- WATCH – Dr Aamir Liaquat loses his cool during live show05:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021