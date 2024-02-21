PSL 9, PS vs KK: Babar Azam sets another T20 record

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap as he showed impressive batting in ongoing ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).
The right-hand batsman has become the youngest to complete 10,000 runs in minimum T20 innings. He achieved the milestone in 271 innings while playing against Karachi Kings.
He made 72 off 51, helping his side to set a reasonable total of 154 runs against Kings.
Previously, the title was held by West Indies player Chris Gayle, who had completed 10,000 runs in 285 innings.
In the list, former Indian skipper Virat Kohlit stands at third spot as he achieved the milestone in 299 innings followed by Davide Warner with 303 innings.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
