PSL 9, PS vs KK: Babar Azam sets another T20 record

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap as he showed impressive batting in ongoing ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

The right-hand batsman has become the youngest to complete 10,000 runs in minimum T20 innings. He achieved the milestone in 271 innings while playing against Karachi Kings.

He made 72 off 51, helping his side to set a reasonable total of 154 runs against Kings.

Previously, the title was held by West Indies player Chris Gayle, who had completed 10,000 runs in 285 innings.

In the list, former Indian skipper Virat Kohlit stands at third spot as he achieved the milestone in 299 innings followed by Davide Warner with 303 innings.