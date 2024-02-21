PSL 9, Match 7, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Live score, squads

MULTAN – A thrilling battle is expected when Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in seventh match of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) at Multan Stadium today (Wednesday).
Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans aim to continue their impressive performance against the two-time defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.
As the PSL unfolds, Multan Sultans are still formidable force, while Lahore suffered defeat in past two matches.
The match will start at 7 pm.
A day earlier, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by five wickets in the fifth match of the PSL.
PSL 2024 Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassir van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Lorcan Tucker (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
