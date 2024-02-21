PSL 9, Match 7, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Live score, squads

MULTAN – A thrilling battle is expected when Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in seventh match of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) at Multan Stadium today (Wednesday).

Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans aim to continue their impressive performance against the two-time defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.

As the PSL unfolds, Multan Sultans are still formidable force, while Lahore suffered defeat in past two matches.

The match will start at 7 pm.

A day earlier, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by five wickets in the fifth match of the PSL.

PSL 2024 Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Khan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassir van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Lorcan Tucker (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan