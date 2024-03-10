Islamabad United advance to PSL 9 playoffs with record-breaking run chase against Sultans

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United etched their name in history as they completed the highest successful run chase in Pakistan Super League season 9 history on Thursday.
The thrilling game kept fans on their toes as last ball thriller was tight contest between two sides.
With latest win, United secured a spot in the PSL 9 playoffs, joining Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators vie for the remaining spot.
Chasing a target of 229 runs, Shadab's men faced early setbacks, losing Alex Hales and Salman Ali Agha in the first two overs. Skipper however remain composed as made a partnership with Colin Munro, worth 141 runs, reviving hopes.
Shadab scored 54 off 31 balls before Munro's explosive 84 off 40 balls pushed Islamabad closer to victory.
Despite a few setbacks, Haider Ali (19) and Faheem Ashraf (23) contributed crucial runs, allowing Imad Wasim to steer Islamabad to victory in the last over.
Batting first, Multan's Usman Khan made history by scoring his second century in a single PSL edition. His 100 off 50 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, set a record for the fastest century in the league. Usman's partnership with Johnson Charles (42 off 18 balls) propelled Multan to a total of 228 runs.
Probable Playing XIs:
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
