Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

Islamabad United advance to PSL 9 playoffs with record-breaking run chase against Sultans

Web Desk
05:44 PM | 10 Mar, 2024
Islamabad United advance to PSL 9 playoffs with record-breaking run chase against Sultans
Source: thepslt20/X

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United etched their name in history as they completed the highest successful run chase in Pakistan Super League season 9 history on Thursday.

The thrilling game kept fans on their toes as last ball thriller was tight contest between two sides.

With latest win, United secured a spot in the PSL 9 playoffs, joining Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators vie for the remaining spot.

Chasing a target of 229 runs, Shadab's men faced early setbacks, losing Alex Hales and Salman Ali Agha in the first two overs. Skipper however remain composed as made a partnership with Colin Munro, worth 141 runs, reviving hopes.

Shadab scored 54 off 31 balls before Munro's explosive 84 off 40 balls pushed Islamabad closer to victory.

Despite a few setbacks, Haider Ali (19) and Faheem Ashraf (23) contributed crucial runs, allowing Imad Wasim to steer Islamabad to victory in the last over.

Batting first, Multan's Usman Khan made history by scoring his second century in a single PSL edition. His 100 off 50 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, set a record for the fastest century in the league. Usman's partnership with Johnson Charles (42 off 18 balls) propelled Multan to a total of 228 runs.

Imad Wasim remained composed as United secured a thrilling three-wicket win over Multan Sultans. Colin Munro and Shadab Khan helped hosts to advance to playoffs with crucial half-centuries.

Multan Sultans set a mammoth 229-run target against Islamabad United in their clash in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 double header on Sunday.

Probable Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:22 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

12:14 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

05:44 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United advance to PSL 9 playoffs with record-breaking run ...

11:21 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 3 wickets

05:28 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024 : Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming, Match ...

11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024, Match 25: Peshawar Zalmi win by 76 runs as Quetta ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet: Here's who will serve in key ministries

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: