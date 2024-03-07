PSL 9, Match 24: Islamabad United lock horns with Karachi Kings today

Pakistan Super League season 9 continues and the 24th game of the cricket league will see Islamabad United in action against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shadab Khan's men eye come back in crucial game while Karachi Kings are also looking to stun to advance for qualifiers.

Kings manage to secure three games so far out of 7 games, currently holding second last position on the points table. Islamabad United languish at 4th spot with seven points.

Islamabad United are coming in Thursday's game after clinching last game against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings, on the other hand, suffered three back-to-back blows before winning their previous game against Purple Force.

The pitch at Rawalpindi Stadium is ideal for both batters and spinners. Batters have an advantage when playing with the new ball, particularly in the powerplay.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees