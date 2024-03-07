PSL 9, Match 24: Islamabad United lock horns with Karachi Kings today

Pakistan Super League season 9 continues and the 24th game of the cricket league will see Islamabad United in action against Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Shadab Khan's men eye come back in crucial game while Karachi Kings are also looking to stun to advance for qualifiers.
Kings manage to secure three games so far out of 7 games, currently holding second last position on the points table. Islamabad United languish at 4th spot with seven points.
Islamabad United are coming in Thursday's game after clinching last game against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings, on the other hand, suffered three back-to-back blows before winning their previous game against Purple Force.
The pitch at Rawalpindi Stadium is ideal for both batters and spinners. Batters have an advantage when playing with the new ball, particularly in the powerplay.
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.