Fakhar Zaman sets new record with most sixes in PSL history

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star batter Fakhar Zaman achieved another milestone with his blitz as his team, Lahore Qalandars, faced off Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League season 8 (PSL8) final at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The left-armer hit first six of the final, completing his 100 sixes in all edition of the PSL. In his innings against Sultans, he scored 39 runs before he was sent to pavilion by Usama Mir.

In PSL history, Kamran Akmal stands at second spot with 89 sixes while Asif Ali and Shan Watson are at third and fourth place with 88 and 81 sixes, respectively.