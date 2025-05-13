PSL 2025 to resume on May 17, announces PCB chief

LAHORE – The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will start from May 17, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a statement on Tuesday.

In a post shared on X, Naqvi wrote: “HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off! 6 teams, 0 fear. Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket”.

“Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!” he added.

It is recalled that the remaining matches of PSL 2025 were postponed due to war between Pakistan and India.

On the other hand, PCB has announced the resumption of men’s domestic cricket events following a brief postponement due to the prevailing situation in the country.

Starting today, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament are back in action, ensuring competitive cricket continues at the grassroots level. Additionally, the President’s Trophy Grade II, which was also affected by the postponement, will restart from 14 May.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will be played from 19 to 21 May, while the semi-finals will take place from 24 to 26 May.

The final of the tournament will be held from 28 to 31 May.