Quetta Gladiators opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 final

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

In the final match being held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel chose to bat first after winning the toss against Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars reached the final after defeating Islamabad United by 95 runs in the second eliminator. Lahore Qalandars have won the PSL title twice, while Quetta Gladiators have claimed it once.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also arrived in Lahore and will watch the PSL final.

According to PCB officials, a special ceremony will be held during the innings break to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, tributes were paid to the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.