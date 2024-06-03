Search

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
In the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies defeated Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets.

The second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 was played between Group C teams in Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

Co-host West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Papua New Guinea.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea scored 136 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 137 runs, West Indies reached the goal with 5 wickets down in 19 overs.

For West Indies, Brandon King scored 34 runs, Nicholas Pooran made 27 runs, and Roston Chase remained unbeaten with 42 runs.

It is worth noting that in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024, the USA easily defeated Canada by 7 wickets.

Playing XIs

West Indies: 1 Johnson Charles, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie

PNG: 1 Tony Ura, 2 Assad Vala (capt), 4 Sese Bau, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Charles Amini, 7 Kipling Doriga, 8 Alei Nao, 9 Chad Soper, 10 Kabua Morea, 11 John Kariko

